World Chocolate Day: 7 easy, delicious chocolate recipes you should try

Every year on July 7, the world celebrates World Chocolate Day. It's the ideal day to indulge in those delectable chocolate goodies and make the event more sweeter. In fact, this holiday serves as a good reminder to appreciate the simple things in life. Check out the 7 easy recipes you must try to make your day extra special.

Every year on July 7, the world celebrates World Chocolate Day. It's the ideal day to indulge in those delectable chocolate goodies and make the event more sweeter. In fact, this holiday serves as a good reminder to appreciate the simple things in life. Chocolate was first introduced to Europe on this date in 1550, and we can't help but join in the annual global celebrations of indulging in the delightful, healthy, and irreplaceable treats by whipping up some chocolatey recipes of our own that promise to be drool-worthy enough to brush aside our mid-week blues. Chocolate Brownie Sundae: If you're craving a sundae, this is the recipe for you. Ice cream is a delicious dish made with milk, cream, glucose, milk powder, egg yolks, vanilla beans, and sugar. Top with almonds, chocolate chips, berries, cherries, and sliced banana and eat the sundae to your heart's pleasure.

Chocolate mousse: This light and fluffy chocolate mousse has the flavour of fine dining and is the perfect method to satisfy your sweet tooth demands. The mousse's silky richness is undeniable, making it a must-try. Dark chocolate milkshake: Make a healthier version of the classic delicacy using a (frozen) banana (fresh is preferable), peanut butter, dark chocolate powder, and almond milk. This recipe is ideal for post-workout drinks without the terrible guilt trip. Classic chocolate cake: A rich chocolate cake is the ideal way to celebrate World Chocolate Day with chocolate delicacies. The gooey, soft, delectable cake with the buttery, silky smooth ganache will be a wonderful way to kick off the festivities. A taste of the delicious, creamy cake will brighten your day. Also Read | World Chocolate Day 2022: Know history, significance, and some amazing facts about chocolate