World Chocolate Day: 7 easy, delicious chocolate recipes you should try
Every year on July 7, the world celebrates World Chocolate Day. It's the ideal day to indulge in those delectable chocolate goodies and make the event more sweeter. In fact, this holiday serves as a good reminder to appreciate the simple things in life. Check out the 7 easy recipes you must try to make your day extra special.
Every year on July 7, the world celebrates World Chocolate Day. It's the ideal day to indulge in those delectable chocolate goodies and make the event more sweeter. In fact, this holiday serves as a good reminder to appreciate the simple things in life.
Chocolate was first introduced to Europe on this date in 1550, and we can't help but join in the annual global celebrations of indulging in the delightful, healthy, and irreplaceable treats by whipping up some chocolatey recipes of our own that promise to be drool-worthy enough to brush aside our mid-week blues.
Chocolate Brownie Sundae: If you're craving a sundae, this is the recipe for you. Ice cream is a delicious dish made with milk, cream, glucose, milk powder, egg yolks, vanilla beans, and sugar. Top with almonds, chocolate chips, berries, cherries, and sliced banana and eat the sundae to your heart's pleasure.
Chocolate mousse: This light and fluffy chocolate mousse has the flavour of fine dining and is the perfect method to satisfy your sweet tooth demands. The mousse's silky richness is undeniable, making it a must-try.
Dark chocolate milkshake: Make a healthier version of the classic delicacy using a (frozen) banana (fresh is preferable), peanut butter, dark chocolate powder, and almond milk. This recipe is ideal for post-workout drinks without the terrible guilt trip.
Classic chocolate cake: A rich chocolate cake is the ideal way to celebrate World Chocolate Day with chocolate delicacies. The gooey, soft, delectable cake with the buttery, silky smooth ganache will be a wonderful way to kick off the festivities. A taste of the delicious, creamy cake will brighten your day.
Also Read | World Chocolate Day 2022: Know history, significance, and some amazing facts about chocolate
Chocolate mud pie: Try this delectable pie and be surprised by your taste buds. The crispy, crumbly chocolate crust, covered with chocolate custard filling, another delicious layer of chocolate ganache, whipped cream, and delightful Oreo crust, would undoubtedly be a terrific way to start your chocolate day.
Chocolate soufflé: When it comes to delectable chocolate dishes, this one takes the cake. It's incredibly chocolatey and, via its scent and flavour, will transport you to France. Any chocolate fan will drool and delve into this dish.
Dark chocolate mousse with oats: Dessert lovers will fall in love with this dish. It contains nutritious components such as oats, maple syrup, cocoa powder, chia seeds, and honey. The nutritious sweetness of honey and maple syrup will keep the harshness of cocoa powder at bay.
Also Read: Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Is chocolate addiction similar to drug addiction? Here’s what experts have to say