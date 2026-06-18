Vintage Terracotta Floral Wooden Tiles

This flooring looks amazing with its mix of floral motifs, terracotta, and wooden tones. It gives the house a rustic and classic vibe. If you want to move beyond the basics and make your floor look stylish and unique, this is the one for you. It feels very warm and cosy, perfect for rooms, balconies, courtyards, and porches.



Interlocking Wooden Deck Tiles

You can use this modern outdoor wooden flooring at your main entrance. It uses an interlocking technique, and the basketweave pattern makes it look beautiful. This design is handy and movable, making it the best choice for open balconies, terraces, and gardens.

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