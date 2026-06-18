Wooden Flooring: Transform Your Interiors With Natural Elegance!
Thinking of wooden flooring? Is it really better than the usual tiles and marble? We'll tell you which designs give your living room that luxury feel, and if Indian monsoons can ruin your expensive floors. Let's find out.
Wooden Flooring: Transform Your Interiors With Natural Elegance
When you're building your dream home, every detail matters, from the wall colour to the furniture. People are spending a lot on home decor these days. If you're renovating or building a new place, don't forget the flooring! While most people go for marble or tiles, wooden flooring is the new trend. It looks super stylish and gives a proper luxury feel. Check out these cool options in our photo gallery.
Classic Wooden Tile Grid Design
If you don't like a simple mat-like look, try this design. It mixes dark wooden grids with traditional tile shapes. It's perfect for hallways and living rooms, giving your home a vintage vibe. The best part? It matches almost any wall colour. This design is a classy fusion of strength and style.
Modern Laid Wood Flooring Design
This design uses very light-coloured wood, making it look almost like a carpet. It's a great choice to make an open space feel bigger and airier. Your floor will look beautiful without needing an extra carpet. Go for this if you want a clean and neat look.
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Balcony Wooden Sheet Flooring
This picture shows two different flooring styles. One is inspired by a beautiful basketweave pattern, while the other is a smart and creative wooden flooring design. If you want to avoid dust and dirt, this is a great option to consider.
Vintage Terracotta Floral Wooden Tiles
This flooring looks amazing with its mix of floral motifs, terracotta, and wooden tones. It gives the house a rustic and classic vibe. If you want to move beyond the basics and make your floor look stylish and unique, this is the one for you. It feels very warm and cosy, perfect for rooms, balconies, courtyards, and porches.
Interlocking Wooden Deck Tiles
You can use this modern outdoor wooden flooring at your main entrance. It uses an interlocking technique, and the basketweave pattern makes it look beautiful. This design is handy and movable, making it the best choice for open balconies, terraces, and gardens.
Pros of Wooden Flooring
- Wooden floors give your home a classic and luxurious look. The natural finish makes your house beautiful without much effort.
- Compared to stone or tiles, this flooring doesn't get too cold in winters, making it suitable for all seasons.
- Installing stone takes time, but you can get wooden flooring done quickly and without any hassle.
- During the monsoon, constant exposure to water can damage your wooden flooring.
- It's easier to get scratches and dents on wood compared to tiles.
- You can't use a wet mop for cleaning. Always use a slightly damp cloth.
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