    Winter Is Here! 6 tips to keep your pets warm this season

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    Winters can be very harsh and uncomfortable on our beloved furry friends and lead to health issues if not given proper care, but these six tricks can help keep them warm and tender throughout the season.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Winter in some parts of India can get very cold. Hence it's best to make some quick and easy adjustments to acclimatize your pet's daily routines. Here are some tips for keeping your furry friends warm and cosy during winter.

    Image: Getty Images

    Wrap them up in woollens: You can't imagine stepping outside without a sweater or a coat in the winter. The same thing applies to your pets. You can choose from the variety of options available for your cats and dogs. Make sure to pick the right size and keep it warm while taking them out for a walk. If you have rabbits or birds, you can cover their cages with a shawl and leave space for aeration.

    Image: Getty Images

    Keep them hydrated: The winter season can lower your pet's want for water consumption. However, dehydration can be life-threatening for them. So, make sure their water bowls are always full. Keep a close eye on them and if they drink water regularly. Always carry a water bottle with you while taking them for walks. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Keep their outdoor hours restricted to daytime: Try to keep your pets indoors, especially during winter nights. Go out on walks with them during the late morning hours. Exposure to the sun during these hours will give them much-needed Vitamin D.

    Image: Getty Images

    Accidents indoors: Cold winters can also result in unintentional urination inside your house. Take them out more often to relieve themselves. Holding their pee for a long time can cause urinary tract infections in your pets. You can also consider potty training your pets indoors. Pee pads and trays can also be a good option. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Arrange warm bedding:

    1. Do not allow your pet to sleep on the cold floor during winter.
    2. Make sure they have cosy and warm bedding.
    3. Place the bedding in a warm spot, mostly where they sleep daily.
    4. Ensure the area is cleaned regularly with water and is pet-friendly.

    Unclean surfaces can lead to underbelly rashes. Many pet parents use pet-friendly heaters and warmers to control room temperature.

    Image: Getty Images

    Check for hypothermia: Your pet needs special attention if the temperature drops severely. As a pet parent of a dog and a cat, your dog's or cat's paws must be protected from the cold as they aren't covered with fur. If your pet is picking up their paws off the floor, this is a sign that the weather is too cold for them. 

