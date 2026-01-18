Why Women Often Feel Colder Than Men: Discover the Surprising Reason
Ever wonder why women often feel colder than men? While some stay comfy in light clothing, others shiver in layers. Read on to find out the surprising reason behind this difference.
Body temperature
Health experts explain that body temperature isn’t determined by the weather alone, our internal systems play a big role. Metabolism acts as the body’s main heat engine: a faster metabolism generates more warmth, while a slower metabolism makes people feel cold more quickly.
Feeling cold even in a warm room
In people with poor blood circulation, hands and feet get cold quickly. Such people feel cold even in a warm room.
Heavier people don't feel as cold
Body shape affects cold tolerance. More muscle mass means more heat. Body fat acts as insulation, trapping heat. This is why heavier people handle the cold better than thinner people.
Why the difference between men and women?
Women often feel colder than men for two key reasons.
Hemoglobin: Low hemoglobin, common in women, increases cold sensitivity.
Body Structure: Women also have less muscle mass than men.
Age also plays an important role
As we age, our ability to regulate internal temperature drops, making older people more sensitive to cold. Dehydration also disrupts temperature control. Too much tea and coffee can affect it too.
Good nutrition and enough exercise
If you're the coldest person in the room, it could be a slow metabolism or low hemoglobin. You can boost your cold tolerance by improving your metabolism with good nutrition and exercise.
