Winter is an ideal season for consuming nutrient-rich fruits that support overall health. Many fruits available during this time, such as oranges, guava, and kiwi, are packed with vitamin C, which boosts the immune system.

Winter is the season for nutrient-rich fruits that enhance immunity, digestion and overall well-being. Try citrus fruits like oranges and kinnow, antioxidant-packed pomegranate and guava, juicy apples, fibre-rich pears, sweet persimmons and grapes, vitamin-dense kiwi and strawberries, exotic feijoa, and star-shaped carambola. These fruits offer vitamins, antioxidants and fibre for a healthy, colourful winter diet.

1. Oranges: Oranges are one of the best winter fruits for boosting immunity due to their high vitamin C content. They also help improve skin health and keep seasonal infections at bay during colder months.

2. Guava: Guava contains more vitamin C than most citrus fruits, making it excellent for strengthening the immune system. Its high fibre content also aids digestion and supports gut health in winter.

3. Pomegranate: Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants that promote heart health and improve blood circulation. Regular consumption may also help reduce inflammation and support overall vitality.

4. Apples: Apples are rich in dietary fibre and antioxidants that support digestion and heart health. They are easy to store in winter and make a convenient, nutritious daily snack.

5. Pears: Pears are naturally sweet and rich in fibre, helping prevent constipation during colder months. They are also gentle on the stomach and help keep the body hydrated.

6. Kiwi: Kiwi is loaded with vitamin C, vitamin K and fibre, making it a powerful immunity booster. It also supports metabolism and improves digestive health.

7. Strawberries: Strawberries are rich in antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress and support skin health. They also add natural sweetness to winter diets while being low in calories.

8. Persimmon: Persimmons are a winter favourite known for their natural sweetness and high vitamin A content. They help improve digestion and support eye and skin health.

9. Carambola (Star Fruit): Star fruit is an exotic winter fruit rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Its refreshing taste and unique shape make it both nutritious and visually appealing.

10. Feijoa: Feijoa is a lesser-known winter fruit packed with vitamin C and dietary fibre. It supports immune health and offers a unique, aromatic flavour that adds variety to seasonal diets.