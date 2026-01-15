Avoid These 6 Foods in Winter to Stay Safe From Fever and Cough
Even though we love to enjoy the winter season, this is also the time when illnesses are most common. So, it's important to eat foods that boost immunity. At the same time, some foods should be avoided. Let's find out what they are.
Banana
Bananas have many health benefits. But since it's a 'cooling' food, eating it in winter isn't great for your health. It can cause problems like coughs and sore throats.
Citrus Fruits
Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are packed with health benefits. However, you should avoid eating too much of them during the winter season.
Caffeine
We tend to drink a lot of tea and coffee in winter. Too much caffeine can lead to dehydration in the body. This can pave the way for various illnesses.
Fried foods
Eating very oily, fried foods is not good for your health. It hinders proper digestion. Plus, it can also lead to a decrease in your immunity.
Alcohol
Drinking too much alcohol in winter weakens the body's ability to fight off diseases. So, you might get sick more easily during this time.
Coconut water
Coconut water is a cooling drink that keeps the body hydrated. But drinking too much of it in winter can cause digestive issues, coughs, and fevers.
