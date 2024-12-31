Why not wear a Bra at night? Know the danger and health impacts

Many women are unaware of the health problems that can arise from wearing a bra at night. Wearing a bra while sleeping can cause several health issues. Let's find out about this.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Why you shouldn't wear a bra at night

Many women sleep wearing a bra. This leads to many problems, says gynecologist Dr. Anna Targonskaya. In an article published in the women's health app 'Flo', Dr. Anna explains the health problems caused by wearing a bra at night.

article_image2

Should you or shouldn't you wear a bra while sleeping? Some women find sleeping in a bra quite irritating, while others say it prevents sagging breasts. Many researchers have suggested that wearing a bra while sleeping can cause breast cancer, and some say that adopting this practice can delay the sagging process.

Pigmentation is more likely to occur where the bra's elastic is. Pigmentation is one of the various problems that affect the beauty of the skin. Wearing a bra while sleeping increases the chances of pigmentation.

article_image3

Wearing a tight bra at night causes discomfort, which affects the quality of sleep. Not getting good sleep has a bad effect on overall health. A tight bra on the skin while sleeping can cause allergies and skin problems.

article_image4

Wearing a bra at night reduces blood circulation. This can make the nerves in the breasts feel pulled.

article_image5

Most women understand that the tighter the bra, the better. A study by a team of researchers at 'Harvard University' says that wearing a tight bra can cause breast cancer.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

8 Tips for Achieving Your New Year's Fitness Resolution

8 New Year Resolutions that will Transform your Physique

Does hair actually self-clean itself? If yes, then shampoo might be a SCAM? shk

Does hair actually self-clean itself? If yes, then shampoo might be a SCAM?

Make herbal soap at home in 5 minutes: Quick and easy natural skincare solution NTI

Make herbal soap at home in 5 minutes: Quick and easy natural skincare solution

List of Long Weekends In 2025 India

Long Weekends in 2025: Mark your calendars NOW

Winter Mountain Travel Essentials: Packing guide for your ultimate trip NTI

Winter Mountain Travel Essentials: Packing guide for your ultimate trip

Recent Stories

Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025 NTI

Sikandar to Ramayana: 7 Big-Budget Bollywood films releasing in 2025

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 448 December 31 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' dmn

BIZARRE! Meerut man with troubled past goes on slapping pedestrians for 'dopamine rush' (WATCH)

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings AJR

Important Alert: These bank accounts will be closed from January 1; check NOW to vvoid losing your savings

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on ATG

Pawan Kalyan defends Allu Arjun, stresses equal treatment under law; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon