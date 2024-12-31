Why not wear a Bra at night? Know the danger and health impacts

Many women are unaware of the health problems that can arise from wearing a bra at night. Wearing a bra while sleeping can cause several health issues. Let's find out about this.

Why you shouldn't wear a bra at night

Many women sleep wearing a bra. This leads to many problems, says gynecologist Dr. Anna Targonskaya. In an article published in the women's health app 'Flo', Dr. Anna explains the health problems caused by wearing a bra at night.

Should you or shouldn't you wear a bra while sleeping? Some women find sleeping in a bra quite irritating, while others say it prevents sagging breasts. Many researchers have suggested that wearing a bra while sleeping can cause breast cancer, and some say that adopting this practice can delay the sagging process. Pigmentation is more likely to occur where the bra's elastic is. Pigmentation is one of the various problems that affect the beauty of the skin. Wearing a bra while sleeping increases the chances of pigmentation.

Wearing a tight bra at night causes discomfort, which affects the quality of sleep. Not getting good sleep has a bad effect on overall health. A tight bra on the skin while sleeping can cause allergies and skin problems.

Wearing a bra at night reduces blood circulation. This can make the nerves in the breasts feel pulled.

Most women understand that the tighter the bra, the better. A study by a team of researchers at 'Harvard University' says that wearing a tight bra can cause breast cancer.

Latest Videos