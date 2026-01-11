Which Is the Divorce Month? Data Shows Couples Split Most During THIS Month
Divorce Month: Statistics show that most couples separate in January. That's why it's called the divorce month. But why do more couples split up specifically in January?
January is Divorce Month
Worldwide, divorce rates spike in January. Statistics show a sudden rise in people seeking divorce, leading to January being called 'Divorce Month'. Experts point to social, psychological, and financial reasons for this trend.
They come out in January
Couples often delay conflicts during the happy holiday season of December. Once the holidays are over, pent-up issues surface. Many use New Year's resolutions as a catalyst for major life changes, including the decision to divorce.
New year, new life
A new year often signals a fresh start. Many decide they no longer want to be in an unhappy relationship. This, combined with lawyers and courts reopening after the December holidays, leads to a surge in divorce filings in January.
December is busy
Legal experts say the January divorce spike is due to a backlog from the busy holiday month of December. Divorce isn't always the answer; couples should consider counseling and seek family support to resolve issues and avoid separation.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.