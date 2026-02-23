Lung Cancer Symptoms: 6 Unusual Signs You Absolutely Shouldn't Ignore
Lung cancer cases are rising, but early signs are often missed. Watch for unusual symptoms like persistent cough, finger clubbing, hoarse voice, shortness of breath, shoulder pain, swelling, fatigue, and frequent urination.
Lung Cancer: Six symptoms you must know
Lung cancer cases are shooting up daily. It's a cancer that develops from abnormal cell growth in the lungs. In fact, the WHO's cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), stated that lung cancer was the most common cancer worldwide in 2022.
Most people don't notice the early symptoms of the disease
The World Health Organization (WHO) says smoking is the main culprit, causing about 85 percent of all cases. The biggest problem? Most people simply ignore the early symptoms, which increases the risk. Here are some unusual signs to look for.
A persistent cough that lasts for more than three or four weeks
A cough that just doesn't leave for over three or four weeks is a major red flag, especially for non-smokers. You should also watch out if your cough gets worse or if you start seeing blood in your phlegm.
Feeling tired and short of breath during routine tasks
Another sign is sudden shortness of breath or extreme fatigue. If you find yourself getting breathless doing simple, everyday tasks or just feel more exhausted than usual, it's time to pay attention.
Finger clubbing
This condition is called 'finger clubbing'. It's when the tips of your fingers or toes get larger and the nails start to curve downwards. This happens because of low oxygen levels in the blood over a long time. In adults, most cases of clubbing are linked to lung problems, including non-small cell lung cancer.
Constant pain
Constant pain in your shoulder, upper arm, or the inside of your forearm could be a symptom. This might point to a rare type of cancer that forms at the very top of the lung. The pain often gets worse at night, disturbing sleep and even causing weakness or numbness in the hands.
A change in your voice is another symptom
A sudden change in your voice, like becoming hoarse, is another sign. This can happen when a tumor presses on the recurrent laryngeal nerve, which is the nerve that controls your vocal cords.
Look for swelling in the face, arms, especially with a bluish-red colour
Look out for swelling in your face or arms. A key sign is if the skin turns a bluish-red colour. Other related symptoms include swollen eyelids, swollen veins in the neck, headaches, and feeling dizzy.
Severe thirst (polydipsia), frequent urination (polyuria), nausea, and confusion
Feeling extremely thirsty (polydipsia) and needing to urinate often (polyuria) can also be signs. Nausea and confusion might come with these. These symptoms can sometimes show up even before the usual lung-related signs, along with tiredness or bone pain.
