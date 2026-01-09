Sania Mirza Opens Up on Life After Divorce, Emotional Struggles and Focus on Fitness
Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has been in the spotlight for personal reasons, opening up about life after divorce, emotional struggles, and her renewed focus on fitness, simple living, and raising her son in Dubai.
Sania Mirza Remains in the Spotlight
Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has recently been in the news for personal reasons. A global sports star with a massive fan following, she currently lives in Dubai with her son. Following her divorce from Shoaib Malik, Sania has been navigating a new phase of life away from competitive tennis and constant public scrutiny.
A Career Filled with Records and Recognition
Sania Mirza’s name has long been synonymous with Indian tennis success. Over a remarkable career, she achieved several rare milestones and brought international recognition to the sport in India. Her achievements made her a household name, ensuring that her professional and personal life has always drawn public attention.
Marriage That Sparked Controversy
At the peak of her career, Sania married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, a decision that triggered widespread controversy. Many questioned her loyalty and even speculated whether she would represent Pakistan. Ignoring the noise, Sania married Shoaib in Hyderabad, choosing personal happiness over public opinion.
Life in Dubai and Separation
After marriage, Sania decided to settle in Dubai rather than India or Pakistan. The couple welcomed a son, but years later, their relationship ended. Amid separation rumours, Shoaib Malik shocked fans by announcing his third marriage, after which Sania officially confirmed their divorce.
Opening Up About Emotional Turmoil
Recently, Sania spoke candidly about her divorce on Farah Khan’s vlog. She revealed that the situation left her in shock, trembling with fear and emotionally overwhelmed. Her honest admission offered a rare glimpse into the emotional toll the separation took on the otherwise strong and composed athlete.
Struggles With Solitude and Eating Habits
Sania also shared that she has not been eating well lately. Admitting she dislikes eating alone, she said it often leaves her confused about meals. Her comments resonated with many, highlighting how emotional changes can impact even the most disciplined lifestyles.
Focus on Simple Food and Fitness
Talking about her diet, Sania revealed she prefers simple, balanced meals. Her food usually includes vegetables, salads, chicken, fish, or mutton curry, along with rice. Though cautious about rice during strict fitness phases, she remains committed to maintaining her health after retiring from professional tennis.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.