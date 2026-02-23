Ramzan Special: From Hyderabadi To Malabar-9 Must-Try Biryanis This Ramadan
Exploring these regional variety during Ramzan is more than simply a gastronomic adventure; it's an opportunity to explore India's rich culinary diversity, one aromatic mouthful at a time.
9 Must-Try Biryanis This Festival Season
Ramzan in India is as much about devotion as it is about eating excellent cuisine with loved ones. Nothing encapsulates the holiday atmosphere quite like biryani.
Across the country, this renowned rice dish has diverse personalities, influenced by local ingredients, history, and cooking methods. From hot and rich to aromatic and delicate, these are nine regional biryanis that deserve to be on your Ramzan menu.
Hyderabadi Biryani
One of India's most famous biryanis, this rendition is distinguished by the dum cooking process, in which marinated meat and rice are wrapped and slow-cooked together. It's strong, pungent, and heavily spicy, and is frequently served with acidic gravy and cold raita.
Lucknowi(Awadhi) Biryani
Elegant and elegant, this biryani emphasises subtlety. Meat and rice are cooked separately before being stacked and finished with dum. The end product is a fragrant, lightly spicy meal that honours royal culinary traditions.
Thalassery Biryani
Another Kerala staple, this holiday biryani strikes a balance between spice and sweetness. Fried onions, almonds, and raisins provide texture and flavour to each dish.
Malabar Biryani
This delicious treat cooked with short-grain rice originates in Kerala's coastal cuisine. The mild spices, coconut flavours, and light texture make it flavourful without being heavy.
Sindhi Biryani
Sindhi biryani is a lively and robust dish made with spicy spices, potatoes, and yoghurt. It's ideal for folks who enjoy robust tastes and rich masalas.
Ambur Biryani
This Tamil Nadu delicacy is famous for its acidic heat and unique rice type. It's simple but flavourful, and it's typically served with a creamy brinjal side dish that complements it.
Dindigul Biryani
This biryani is bold and somewhat sour, with curd and lemon providing the distinctive flavours. Every grain absorbs the powerful flavour, resulting in a deep and robust taste.
Bombay Biryani
This biryani is a reflection of Mumbai's multiculturalism, with sweet and spicy undertones. Dried fruits and fried potatoes produce a peculiar flavour that is both soothing and interesting.
Kolkata Biryani
Kolkata biryani is distinguished by its soft potatoes and cooked eggs, adding a new touch to Awadhi cuisine. It's lightly spicy and sweet, and each bite brings comfort.
A Festive Plate Full with Stories. Every biryani offers a tale about culture, tradition, and celebration. Exploring these regional variety during Ramzan is more than simply a gastronomic adventure; it's an opportunity to explore India's rich culinary diversity, one aromatic mouthful at a time.
