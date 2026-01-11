Post-Divorce Buzz: Mahhi Vij’s Photo With Unknown Man Sparks Curiosity Among Fans
TV actress Mahhi Vij has officially divorced Jay Bhanushali and continues to grab headlines. Her latest social media post featuring a mystery man has sparked curiosity, speculation, and intense discussion among fans online.
After separating from Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij shared a long birthday post for Nadeem Qureshi, a close friend of Salman Khan, and referred to him lovingly, which caught the attention of fans on social media.
Mahhi posted a photo with Nadeem, calling him the person she chose by heart. She said he's her family, her safe place, her peace, strength, and home.
Mahhi added that they fight but always make up because their souls are connected. In their hearts, they know that Nadeem and Mahhi are one and the same.
Mahhi wrote that life isn't easy, but Nadeem makes it better. He holds her hand when she's weak and believes in her when she doesn't. She ended by saying, 'I love you, Nadeem.'
Mahhi and Jay's daughter, Tara, also wished Nadeem on Instagram. She shared photos with the caption, 'Happy Birthday my Abba. I love you very, very much. Your Tara.'
Famous TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have ended their 15-year marriage. They recently confirmed their divorce through posts on social media.
