Women Health Alert: Key Symptoms of 5 Gynae Cancers Every Woman Must Know
Learn about the 5 main gynaecological cancers affecting women. Key symptoms include pelvic pain, bloating, unusual vaginal discharge, bleeding, urinary issues, itching, and lower back pain. Early detection is vital.
Image Credit : Gemini AI
What are gynaecological cancers?
These cancers start in a woman's reproductive system. The five main types are cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar cancer. It's crucial to know about them.
Image Credit : Getty
Symptoms
All five of these cancers share some common symptoms. It's very important to pay attention to them. Here's what you need to look out for.
Image Credit : Asianet News
1. Unusual Bleeding or Discharge
One of the biggest red flags is any unusual bleeding or discharge from the vagina, especially if it's not related to your period.
Image Credit : Getty
2. Pelvic Pain
If you feel a persistent pain or pressure in the area below your stomach and between your hip bones, don't ignore it. This is known as pelvic pain.
Image Credit : Getty
3. Vaginal Itching
Constant itching, a burning feeling, or pain in the vaginal area can also be a symptom. This is not normal and needs a check-up.
Image Credit : Getty
4. Difficulty Holding Urine
Finding it difficult to hold your urine, or needing to go to the bathroom more often than usual, can be a warning sign.
Image Credit : Getty
5. Back Pain
Feeling bloated most of the time or having a constant pain in your lower back are also common symptoms linked to these cancers.
Image Credit : Getty
Please Note:
If you notice any of these symptoms, please don't try to self-diagnose using the internet. It's a must to consult a doctor. Only a professional can give you a proper diagnosis.
