Protein is vital for muscles, immunity, hormones, and tissue repair. Low protein can cause swelling, muscle loss, weak immunity, hair and nail problems, constant hunger, slow healing, and hair loss.

Protein is a super important macronutrient that our body needs for, well, almost everything. It helps with all the chemical reactions inside, like digestion and metabolism. It's also crucial for making hormones, especially insulin, which keeps our blood sugar in check. So, what happens when you don't get enough protein? Your body will start sending you some clear signals. Here's what to look out for.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

1. Swelling (Edema)

First up, swelling in your legs and stomach. This condition is called edema. When your protein levels are low, your body starts holding on to fluid. It can't stop this fluid from leaking into the surrounding tissues, which causes the puffiness.

2. Muscle Loss

Next, you might feel weak and lose muscle mass. Simple physical tasks can suddenly feel very difficult. The thing is, even a small protein shortage can lead to muscle loss or what doctors call muscle wasting.

3. Weak Immunity

A protein deficiency can seriously mess with your immune system. The result? You'll find yourself catching infections and falling sick more often. This happens because your body can't produce enough antibodies to fight off germs.

4. Hair, Skin, and Nail Problems

Notice your hair falling out, nails becoming brittle, or your skin getting dry? This could be a sign. These parts of your body need a steady supply of protein to stay healthy and strong.

5. Constant Hunger and Cravings

Feeling hungry all the time? Protein is what helps you feel full for longer, which naturally reduces how many calories you eat. If you're not eating enough protein, you'll probably find yourself reaching for snacks more often. A lack of protein can also mess with your blood sugar levels, making you crave sweets.

6. Slow Wound Healing

If small cuts and scrapes are taking forever to heal, protein deficiency could be the culprit. Your body needs specific proteins to repair and rebuild tissues, and without them, the healing process slows right down.

7. Hair Loss

And finally, let's talk about hair loss again because it's a major sign. When you're low on protein, your hair follicles become weak. This directly leads to more hair falling out.