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So, is the chilli not ours?

We think of Indian food, and we think of spice. Chillies are a must-have in our curries, dals, and chutneys. Many Indian farmers even make a living just by growing them. But did you know this iconic ingredient is not even from India? It travelled from a foreign land and became a staple in our kitchens. Let's find out how it got here and what we used for heat before it arrived.