Chillies: That Mirchi in Your Biryani Isn't Even Indian! Here's The Real Story
From our rotis to our biryanis, we need chillies in everything. But what if we told you this essential ingredient isn't even from India? So, how did it land up in our kitchens?
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Image Credit : Getty
So, is the chilli not ours?
We think of Indian food, and we think of spice. Chillies are a must-have in our curries, dals, and chutneys. Many Indian farmers even make a living just by growing them. But did you know this iconic ingredient is not even from India? It travelled from a foreign land and became a staple in our kitchens. Let's find out how it got here and what we used for heat before it arrived.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
This is where the chilli was born...
The chillies we use every day first originated in Central America. From there, Portuguese traders got their hands on them and brought them to India. People in Mexico were already cultivating chillies about 6,500 years ago! Before chillies came to India, our ancestors used spices like black pepper and 'pippali' (long pepper) to make their food spicy. The red chilli powder we know today was completely unknown back then.
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Image Credit : Getty
How did chillies enter our country?
In 1492, Christopher Columbus first saw chillies in the Caribbean while looking for a sea route to Asia. But it was Portuguese traders who brought chilli seeds from Brazil to India in the 16th century. They first landed in Goa, where people called it 'Pernambuco pepper'. Chillies quickly became a hit because they were cheaper than black pepper and grew easily in Indian soil. Today, India is a top producer of famous varieties like Guntur, Byadgi, Kashmiri, and Bhut Jolokia chillies. States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are now major hubs for chilli farming.
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