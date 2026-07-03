3 5 Image Credit : social media

The train that doesn't stop in Bihar

This train's most unique feature is that it crosses more than 70 railway stations in Bihar but doesn't stop for passengers at any of them. After crossing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction, the train enters Bihar and passes through major stations like Sasaram, Gaya, and Manpur. However, passengers get no chance to board or get off at these stations. The main goal is to cut down travel time by skipping all non-essential stops.