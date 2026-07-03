Indian Railways: This Train Crosses 70 Stations Without One Single Stop! Know Why
Indian Railways is one of the world's biggest train networks, with lakhs of people travelling daily. But did you know there's a train that crosses more than 70 stations without stopping at any of them? Let's find out which one it is.
The train that doesn't stop
India's unique train
The Odisha Sampark Kranti Express (train no. 12820) runs from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Bhubaneswar. Its return service (train no. 12819) runs from Bhubaneswar back to Anand Vihar. The train covers a massive distance of about 1,782 kilometres in around 28 hours and 30 minutes. It passes through six states—Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha—but stops at only about 13 major stations, offering a quick ride for long-distance passengers.
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The train that doesn't stop in Bihar
A train with only 13 stops
This service follows the main principle of the Sampark Kranti series of trains. Indian Railways introduced this series to provide high-speed connectivity between various state capitals and Delhi. Because of this policy, the train's schedule is designed to halt only at major junctions or for technical reasons. This helps finish long journeys faster and also maintains the train's high average speed.
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A train that travels 1782 kilometres
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