Why India should be on your 2023 travel bucket list, find out here

India is filled with culture and a destination that can fulfil every traveller's exotic dreams because of its unique geographic location. It will leave you with memories for a lifetime, and hence it will be the right destination for you.

Image: Getty Images

The mystic land of exotic elephants, lip-smacking diverse cuisines and a vibrant, colourful landscape has always intrigued and attracted travellers. India is a country filled with delight and a place to be if you want to unwind and create memories for a lifetime. India has emerged as a go-to destination, enabling a special experience for travellers over the years. With 30 countries assimilated into one, it is safe to say that you have seen India. You have seen the world.

Image: Getty Images

You can Eat-Pray-Love to your heart's content: Liz Gilbert might have chosen to pray, but you can experience all three a second thought and explore all three. Travel to Punjab for the best and most delicious curries and Hyderabad for lip-smacking biryani; each region has their local speciality that will tickle your taste buds. To indulge your senses, pick a retreat nestled in the scenic Hrishikesh or an Ayurveda detox in Kerala to rejuvenate, relax and feel refreshed. The bright smiles and warm hospitality that welcome you will leave you feeling cherished and loved, irrespective of where you go.

Image: Getty Images

A New Direction Means a New Picturesque Destination: Goa and its hidden beaches, the beautiful Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the huge Thar desert in Rajasthan to the stunning Pangong lake, nature's natural filter will surpass any of your phones filters. If you want to experience the cultural extravaganza at the start of the new year, head to Punjab for Lohri, a popular winter folk festival or Gujarat for Makar Sankranti, which is a famous kite flying festival of India.

Image: Getty Images

The Literary Grandeur: History and literature are found in every nook and corner of India. Mumbai is home to the cinema where iconic hits like Slum Dog Millionaire and Salaam Bombay were shot. Agra has the monument of love, the ever-beautiful Taj Mahal. If this isn't enough, then don't forget that in the mountains and sights of Mussoorie is the most loved author for children Ruskin Bond and a few miles from where the Bay of Bengal and a glimpse of Rabindranath Tagore will be there be found in the heart of Santi Niketan.

Image: Getty Images