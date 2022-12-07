Check out how these Onion based hair oils are a good cure for hair loss

Onion has many health benefits, according to Ayurveda. It has been used for medical purposes for many years, especially for your hair and skin. Read on to find out how it can be helpful.

One of the essential ingredients in Indian food is onion, which enhances every delicious dish and satisfies our palate right from the appetiser to the main meals. But it would be wrong to believe that onion is only used in edible form. Yes, onion has many medicinal benefits, according to Ayurveda, which has used onion for years in many products and treatments. Onions include vitamin C, folic acid, and sulphur to prevent breakage, scalp infections, thinning, and early greying. An effective anti-fungicidal, antioxidant, inflammatory and antibacterial treatment for your hair and scalp can be obtained when the onion is used in hair oil. Let’s examine some significant factors contributing to hair loss and how onion oil can prevent hair loss.

Advantages of onion hair oil:

Enhances hair growth: Specific enzymes on the scalp can be activated by onion oil, which helps to optimise the hair-growth cycle. This leads to quicker hair growth and less hair loss, giving the mane a healthier appearance.

Stops thinning and breaking: Due to its high sulphur content, onion oil can prevent split ends, hair thinning, and hair breakage. Sulfur contributes to protein production in our hair, which is necessary for strand strength, which is why this happens.

Prevents ageing: Some enzymes found in onion oil can help prevent damage to your hair and delay premature greying of your hair.

Maintains the pH of your scalp: A healthy, balanced scalp is important for having beautiful hair, and onion oil help maintain the pH levels of your scalp.

Defends against bacterial infections: massaging your scalp regularly with onion oil can stop dandruff, itching, and bacterial infections.

A natural conditioner: To prevent shampoo from dehydrating your scalp, massage some onion oil through your hair before showering. Onion oil can also be used as a natural conditioner.

Boosts the texture of your hair: Your hair can become smooth, moisturised, lustrous and frizz-free by using regular onion oil.

