Why Condom Sales Skyrocket During Winter Season? You Will Be Surprised
Winter means wedding season, festivals, picnics, and travel plans. But did you know demand for another product increases massively during this season? That is condoms!
Why Do Condom Sales Skyrocket During Winter?
Winter means wedding season, festivals, picnics, and travel plans. But did you know demand for another product increases massively during this season? That is condoms! Condom sales increase by about 25 to 50 percent during winter compared to normal times. But why do condom sales increase when winter falls? There are several interesting reasons behind this.
Why Do Condom Sales Skyrocket During Winter?
Winter means wedding season
The number of marriages increases relatively during winter. As a result, condom demand among newlyweds may also increase. Many couples do not plan to have children right after marriage. So they use condoms as one of the easiest ways of birth control.
Why Do Condom Sales Skyrocket During Winter?
Sales increase during festive season
Shopping trends increase around Christmas, New Year, and various festivals in winter. At this time, condom manufacturing companies also give various offers and special discounts. As a result, sales volume may increase.
Why Do Condom Sales Skyrocket During Winter?
Demand among newly married couples
Many newly married couples start their lives together during the wedding season. If they have awareness about family planning, condom use increases. Many people choose this method to avoid unwanted pregnancy.
Why Do Condom Sales Skyrocket During Winter?
Trend of going on holiday trips
Winter is one of the most popular times for tourism. Many people have plans for long holidays, staying in hotels, and traveling to various tourist spots. Condom demand is likely to increase at this time.
Why Do Condom Sales Skyrocket During Winter?
Special offers and packages
Various companies give special packages, combo offers, and discounts during winter and festival time. Online shopping convenience can also play a role in increasing sales.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.