You handpick the most shiny, perfect-looking fruits from the market and bring them home. Just when you are ready to eat and slice them open, you see worms inside. How does that feel? Many people cannot understand how bugs get inside when the fruit looks flawless on the outside. How do worms appear inside a fruit that has no cuts or holes on its skin? Do you know the real reason behind this?

The insect attack..

Bugs do not enter the fruit after it ripens on the tree. The whole story actually begins when the fruit is just a tiny bud or a raw, tender fruit. A specific type of insect called 'fruit flies' lands on the tender fruit. They use a needle-like organ in their body to pierce the skin and lay eggs inside. At that stage, the tiny hole is completely invisible to our naked eye.

2. The fruit skin heals the wound

Just like our skin heals a minor wound and leaves no scar after a few days, the growing fruit does the exact same thing. As the fruit grows bigger, its tissues develop and completely seal that microscopic hole made by the insect. Because of this natural healing, you will never see any hole or entry mark on the outside once the fruit fully ripens.