Why Do Worms Appear Inside Fresh Fruits Even When Their Skin Looks Perfect?
Fruits may look fresh and flawless from the outside, but sometimes worms are found inside when cut open. How do these insects enter seemingly untouched fruits? Discover the surprising reason.
How do worms end up inside a fruit?
You handpick the most shiny, perfect-looking fruits from the market and bring them home. Just when you are ready to eat and slice them open, you see worms inside. How does that feel? Many people cannot understand how bugs get inside when the fruit looks flawless on the outside. How do worms appear inside a fruit that has no cuts or holes on its skin? Do you know the real reason behind this?
The insect attack..
Bugs do not enter the fruit after it ripens on the tree. The whole story actually begins when the fruit is just a tiny bud or a raw, tender fruit. A specific type of insect called 'fruit flies' lands on the tender fruit. They use a needle-like organ in their body to pierce the skin and lay eggs inside. At that stage, the tiny hole is completely invisible to our naked eye.
2. The fruit skin heals the wound
Just like our skin heals a minor wound and leaves no scar after a few days, the growing fruit does the exact same thing. As the fruit grows bigger, its tissues develop and completely seal that microscopic hole made by the insect. Because of this natural healing, you will never see any hole or entry mark on the outside once the fruit fully ripens.
Larvae grow by eating the pulp inside
Those insect eggs rest safely inside the fruit and eventually hatch into tiny worms after a few days. They stay protected from the outside environment and grow steadily by feeding on the sweet pulp inside. They remain hidden inside until you slice the fruit open with a knife.
4. Entry through the stem area In some cases, insects also find their way in and lay eggs through natural microscopic pores on the fruit or through tiny cracks near the stem where the fruit attaches to the tree.
So, no matter how beautiful and spotless a fruit looks on the outside, finding worms inside is very natural if insects attacked it during its early growth stage. That is why, when buying fruits, you should always pick firm ones rather than overly soft ones. It is also always safer to cut the fruit first before eating it.
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