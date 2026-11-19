Many people want their hair to be beautiful and healthy. For this, they use expensive shampoos and hair care products. But did you know that you can make shampoo with hibiscus flowers available right at our home? Hibiscus flowers and leaves have long been used in hair care. These contain amino acids, vitamin C, and natural substances that keep the hair soft. Along with cleaning the hair, these can help keep it soft and shiny. You don't need many things to make this shampoo at home. Take 4 to 5 hibiscus flowers, 8 to 10 hibiscus leaves, two spoons of green gram powder or shikakai powder, and one spoon of coconut oil or olive oil. Along with these, you should keep a little water ready.

First, wash the hibiscus flowers and leaves cleanly. Now, pour water in a bowl and put flowers and leaves in it. Boil these on medium flame for 5 to 7 minutes. After the water becomes a little thick, turn off the stove. After this mixture cools down, crush the flowers and leaves well with hands. Then strain and take the liquid. Mix two spoons of green gram powder or shikakai powder and one spoon of coconut oil in this. Mix everything well and the homemade hibiscus shampoo is ready. If you want, you can also make a paste by grinding hibiscus flowers and leaves finely by pouring a little water.