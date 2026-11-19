DIY Hibiscus Shampoo: Natural Recipe for Strong, Soft, and Shiny Hair at Home
Hibiscus Shampoo: If you want your hair to grow strong and shiny, you can make shampoo with hibiscus flowers at home. This shampoo makes the hair soft. Here we have explained how to do it at home.
Making hibiscus flower shampoo like this
Many people want their hair to be beautiful and healthy. For this, they use expensive shampoos and hair care products. But did you know that you can make shampoo with hibiscus flowers available right at our home? Hibiscus flowers and leaves have long been used in hair care. These contain amino acids, vitamin C, and natural substances that keep the hair soft. Along with cleaning the hair, these can help keep it soft and shiny. You don't need many things to make this shampoo at home. Take 4 to 5 hibiscus flowers, 8 to 10 hibiscus leaves, two spoons of green gram powder or shikakai powder, and one spoon of coconut oil or olive oil. Along with these, you should keep a little water ready.
First, wash the hibiscus flowers and leaves cleanly. Now, pour water in a bowl and put flowers and leaves in it. Boil these on medium flame for 5 to 7 minutes. After the water becomes a little thick, turn off the stove. After this mixture cools down, crush the flowers and leaves well with hands. Then strain and take the liquid. Mix two spoons of green gram powder or shikakai powder and one spoon of coconut oil in this. Mix everything well and the homemade hibiscus shampoo is ready. If you want, you can also make a paste by grinding hibiscus flowers and leaves finely by pouring a little water.
How to use hibiscus shampoo?
Before using this shampoo, you should wet the hair with water. Then apply the prepared mixture on the head and hair roots. Massage slowly with fingers and leave for 3 to 5 minutes. After that, wash it clean with normal water. This shampoo will not lather as much as the shampoo available in the market. Still, it helps in cleaning the hair. Hibiscus flower mixture can help keep the hair soft and shiny. However, regarding hair fall, reducing dandruff, and hair growth, everyone does not have the same result. Before using it for the first time, test a little on the skin. You should not use it if you have an allergy. Since there are no preservatives in this, it is good to use it on the day it is made. You can use it once or twice a week.
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