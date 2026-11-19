The aim of this decision being made in Goa is to make shopping more convenient for tourists. Previously it may have been difficult for tourists to get shopping done as shops may have closed in the evenings. However, with this decision, tourists can purchase necessary items even in the late evening or early morning. As a result of this decision, business is likely to increase in the evening. The local businesses are likely to make more income, and the tourism industry in Goa is likely to be further encouraged.