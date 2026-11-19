Goa's BIG Shopping News! Shops And Malls Can Now Stay Open 24 Hours, Check Details
Goa Government has allowed shops and malls to remain open 24/7, paving the way for round-the-clock shopping. Here's what the new permission means for tourists, residents, retail businesses and late-night shoppers.
Goa Government Key Decision
More tourists visit Goa, so to further encourage business, the government has allowed shops, shopping arcades and malls to be open 24/7 in Goa. This will be applied for 3 years. This decision was put into place immediately.
Will liquor shops remain open all night?
All shops in Goa may be open 24/7, except for shops selling alcohol. Alcohol may only be sold within the times set by excise regulations and licensing regulations. However, licensed alcohol selling shops in airports may be open 24/7. Licensed bars in large hotels may provide late night room service for customers. Shops in tourist areas may be open until midnight. However, regular alcohol selling shops cannot be open 24/7.
Special rules on employee working hours
Although shops and malls can be open 24/7, rules must be followed. Employees may only work for a maximum of 8 hours per day and a maximum of 48 hours per week. The working hours, break times and weekly public holidays of employees must be displayed in shops. Businesses must operate with sufficient lighting, ventilation and clean conditions. They must also provide suitable facilities for employees without causing issues for employees.
Action will be taken if rules are violated
If a business is taking advantage of this relaxed rule, then it must comply with the rules. In particular, businesses with less than 10 employees must be registered online with specific details if starting up or permanently closing. They must also comply with working hours and break times for employees. Priority should be given to security and cleanliness in shops. If businesses do not comply with these rules, they are likely to be taken action against by the appropriate authorities.
Further boost to tourism sector and businesses
The aim of this decision being made in Goa is to make shopping more convenient for tourists. Previously it may have been difficult for tourists to get shopping done as shops may have closed in the evenings. However, with this decision, tourists can purchase necessary items even in the late evening or early morning. As a result of this decision, business is likely to increase in the evening. The local businesses are likely to make more income, and the tourism industry in Goa is likely to be further encouraged.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.