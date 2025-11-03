Love Guavas? Here’s What Happens If You Eat Them in Winter Season
Guava: Guava, which is often available in winter, is rich in Vitamin C and powerful antioxidants. That's why eating it in moderation can help keep many health problems in check.
Guava
Guava is a highly nutritious fruit, often called the 'fruit of the gods' in Ayurveda. It's cheap and packed with vitamins, fiber, and minerals. Let's see the benefits of eating ripe guava.
Nutrients in Guava...
Experts say that guava has much more Vitamin C than an orange. Similarly, this fruit is rich in fiber, potassium, and antioxidants.
Lowers cholesterol...
Guava's soluble fiber lowers bad cholesterol. Its high potassium helps control blood pressure, improving blood flow. Antioxidants fight free radicals, keeping your heart healthy.
Keeps sugar under control...
Guava has a low glycemic index, which helps control blood sugar levels. Even people with diabetes can eat guava. The fiber in guava helps manage diabetes by slowing down glucose absorption.
Guava for weight loss...
Guava is low in calories and high in fiber, which helps a lot with weight loss. Eating it keeps you feeling full for longer, so you won't reach for junk food. This helps in losing weight.