Sweet Corn Idli Recipe: How To Make This Tasty And Healthy Breakfast At Home
Bored of eating regular idlis for breakfast? Give them a delicious twist with sweet corn idlis. Made with rava, curd, sweet corn and carrots, this quick recipe is easy and tasty.
How to make sweet corn idli at home
Need a break from your everyday idli and dosa? How about trying a brand-new breakfast? Sweet corn idlis pack a punch with the crunch of sweet corn, roasted cashews, spicy ginger, and green chillies.
You don't need to grind batter and ferment it overnight like regular rice idli. Just use everyday kitchen items like rava, curd, and sweet corn to make this simple dish.
It works perfectly as a breakfast or even an evening snack. Even if your kids hate corn, they'll gobble up these idlis. So, let's look at how to make these tasty sweet corn idlis right in your kitchen.
Sweet corn idli - Ingredients needed
- Sweet corn - 2 cups
- Rava - 1 cup
- Curd - 1 cup
- Grated carrots - 1/2 cup
- Green chillies - 2
- Ginger - a small piece
- Mustard seeds - 1/2 tsp
- Urad dal - 1 tsp
- Cashews - 8 to 10
- Curry leaves - a few
- Coriander leaves - a handful
- Salt - to taste
- Oil - 1 to 2 tsp
How to make sweet corn idli? Step 1
Prepping the sweet corn
First, take one cup of sweet corn and pulse it coarsely in a mixer jar. Keep the remaining one cup of whole corn aside. We add whole corn kernels to give a nice bite and flavour to the idlis.
Step 2
Roasting the rava
Heat a pan and dry roast the rava on medium heat until you get a nice aroma. You don't need to change its colour. Transfer the roasted rava to a bowl and let it cool.
Step 3
Tempering the spices
Heat some oil in the same pan. Add mustard seeds. Once they splutter, toss in urad dal and cashews, roasting them until golden. Next, add finely chopped green chillies, grated ginger, and curry leaves. Sauté well. Finally, add the grated carrots and the reserved whole sweet corn kernels. Sauté everything for a couple of minutes.
Step 4
Mixing the idli batter
Take a wide mixing bowl and add the roasted rava. Mix in the coarsely ground sweet corn paste, curd, the tempered mixture, chopped coriander leaves, and salt to taste.
Add a little water if needed to bring it to idli batter consistency. Let the mixture rest for 15 to 20 minutes so the rava absorbs the curd and swells up.
Step 5
Steaming the idlis
Grease your idli plates with some oil and pour the batter into the moulds. Boil water in an idli steamer, place the plates inside, and close the lid.
Steam on medium heat for about 12 to 15 minutes. Check if the idlis are cooked by inserting a toothpick. If it comes out clean, your idlis are ready.
Step 6
Serving the dish
Once cooked, turn off the stove. Gently scoop out the idlis with a wet spoon and place them on a plate. Your soft and delicious sweet corn idlis are ready to eat.
Best side dishes for sweet corn idli
You can serve these idlis with the following chutneys:
1. Coconut chutney
2. Tomato chutney
3. Mint chutney
4. Spicy Kara chutney
5. Sambar
Coconut and tomato chutneys go exceptionally well with the mild sweetness of the corn.
Top tips for making sweet corn idli
- Lightly roasting the rava enhances the taste and aroma of the idlis.
- Keeping some whole sweet corn kernels gives the idlis a great texture.
- Resting the batter for 15 to 20 minutes is a must.
- Don't make the batter too thick; otherwise, the idlis will turn out hard. Adjust the water carefully.
- Over-steaming can make the idlis dry.
- Reduce the green chillies if you're making this for kids.
What makes sweet corn idli special?
Adding sweet corn, rava, curd, and carrots gives this dish a unique twist compared to regular idlis, adding variety to your meals.
- Sweet corn is rich in dietary fibre.
- Carrots provide beta-carotene.
- Curd brings calcium and protein.
- Rava offers energy-boosting carbohydrates.
- Of course, the exact nutrition depends on the quantity of ingredients you use.
Note: You can pack these sweet corn idlis in your kid's lunchbox too. If you are looking for a fun and tasty breakfast idea, you must try this recipe at home.
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