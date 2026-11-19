Need a break from your everyday idli and dosa? How about trying a brand-new breakfast? Sweet corn idlis pack a punch with the crunch of sweet corn, roasted cashews, spicy ginger, and green chillies.

You don't need to grind batter and ferment it overnight like regular rice idli. Just use everyday kitchen items like rava, curd, and sweet corn to make this simple dish.

It works perfectly as a breakfast or even an evening snack. Even if your kids hate corn, they'll gobble up these idlis. So, let's look at how to make these tasty sweet corn idlis right in your kitchen.