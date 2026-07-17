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World's Most Frequently Stolen Product

People buy their daily essentials from shops or supermarkets. If you ask what's the most stolen item in the world, many of us would say gold or diamonds. But surprisingly, it's cheese. According to a study by the UK-based 'Centre for Retail Research', about 4% of the total cheese stock in stores is stolen. This has now become a major international problem.