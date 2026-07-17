Cheese Under Siege: Why This Dairy Delight Tops Theft Charts! Find Out Now
Forget gold or diamonds! A surprising report reveals cheese is the world’s most stolen item. From supermarkets to supply chains, discover why this everyday food has become a global theft hotspot.
World's Most Frequently Stolen Product
Why is so much cheese being stolen?
So why is cheese a hot favourite for thieves? It's all about its high price and huge demand. Thieves steal cheese and sell it cheap to restaurants and small shops, feeding a massive black market. Plus, it doesn't spoil quickly, which makes it convenient for them. After cheese, the most stolen items are meat, chocolate, alcohol, seafood, and baby milk powder.
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Have you noticed this?
Cheese Lovers
Among foodies, cheese has a fan base like no other. Whether it's the stringy mozzarella on a pizza, a melting slice in a burger, or a simple slice in a sandwich, its taste is something special. But the history of cheese is even more fascinating, taking us back almost 8,000 years to the Stone Age. There's an interesting story behind its discovery.
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History of Cheese
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