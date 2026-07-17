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Why is chicken good for women?

Chicken is packed with high-quality protein, which is super important for women. This protein strengthens muscles, helps renew cells, and boosts your immunity. It also has vitamins like B6 and B12, Niacin, and minerals like Phosphorus, Selenium, and Zinc. These nutrients support your metabolism, nervous system, and help form blood cells. For women who lose iron during their period, adding chicken to a balanced diet is a great way to get good nutrition.