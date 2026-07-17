Can Women Eat Chicken? Viral Myths, Health Facts You Need to Know!
Is chicken good or bad for women? Are all those social media forwards true? We check what doctors are really saying. Get ready for some surprising facts that bust myths we've believed for years.
Should women not eat chicken?
Common myths about chicken
Let's tackle the most common myths about chicken. People often say it messes with hormones, that women with PCOS or thyroid issues must avoid it, or that broiler chickens are full of hormone injections. There's no solid scientific proof for these claims. Your health depends on your entire lifestyle—diet, exercise, sleep—not just one food item.
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Why is chicken good for women?
Is there a link between hormonal problems and chicken?
What is the truth about broiler chicken?
The idea that 'broiler chickens are given hormone injections' is a very common rumour. But in many countries, using hormones in commercial poultry farming is actually illegal. The real reasons for their fast growth are genetic selection, high-quality feed, and modern farming methods. Still, it's always a good idea to buy chicken from trusted sellers who follow proper hygiene standards.
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How to eat for maximum benefit?
Chicken offers many benefits to the body
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