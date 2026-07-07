Full circle in a Shiva temple: In a Shiva temple, you should not complete a full circle around the prakaram. You must stop at the 'Gomukhi', which is the outlet for the abhishekam water, and turn back. The parikrama should be in a semi-circular path. Standing right in front: Don't stand directly in front of the main idol or the Nandi, blocking the view. You should always stand slightly to the side to worship. Chit-chatting: Don't gossip or talk about worldly matters inside the temple. Avoid using your mobile phone. A temple is not just a place of worship; it's an energy centre that purifies our body and mind. By following these simple practices, you can get the full benefits of your visit and bring peace and happiness into your life.

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