Temple Energy: Want to Carry Positive Vibes Home? Follow This Simple Ritual!
Just visiting a temple isn't enough. The real deal is bringing the temple's positive energy back home with you. So, what are the dos and don'ts you should follow inside a temple? Let's find out.
Why should you go straight home after a temple visit?
The Positive Energy of a Temple
A temple's sanctum sanctorum is a powerhouse of positive energy. The main idol, mantra chants, yagnas, and the fragrance of herbs all create divine vibrations. These vibrations stick to our body, mind, and even the clothes we wear. When we go straight home from the temple, we carry this pure spiritual energy into our house. This helps clear out negative forces and brings prosperity. But if you go to a shop, a mall, or someone else's house first, this divine energy gets scattered and doesn't reach your home. This is why elders also advise not to wash your hands and feet immediately after you get back home.
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Things to Avoid Doing in a Temple
Why you shouldn't stand directly in front of the idol
Full circle in a Shiva temple: In a Shiva temple, you should not complete a full circle around the prakaram. You must stop at the 'Gomukhi', which is the outlet for the abhishekam water, and turn back. The parikrama should be in a semi-circular path. Standing right in front: Don't stand directly in front of the main idol or the Nandi, blocking the view. You should always stand slightly to the side to worship. Chit-chatting: Don't gossip or talk about worldly matters inside the temple. Avoid using your mobile phone. A temple is not just a place of worship; it's an energy centre that purifies our body and mind. By following these simple practices, you can get the full benefits of your visit and bring peace and happiness into your life.
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