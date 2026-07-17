Tomato Chutney: 5 Game-Changing Twists to Elevate Your Everyday Recipe!
Tired of making the same old tomato chutney every day? We've got you covered with 5 super-easy and tasty recipes. Trust us, even if you make these daily, your family will keep asking for more!
5 Kinds of Tomato Chutney Recipes:
Roasted Sesame Tomato Chutney:
This version uses roasted white sesame seeds. Just sauté tomatoes, onions, and dry red chillies as usual. Before grinding, toss in two spoons of roasted white sesame. The calcium from the sesame is a great health bonus. A tempering of gingelly oil brings out the nutty aroma and tangy tomato flavour perfectly.
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Smoky Tomato Garlic Thokku:
Tomato Mint Yogurt Chutney:
A refreshing change from the usual spicy hotel-style chutneys. Sauté and grind tomatoes with mint leaves. Right at the end, gently mix in two spoons of thick curd. The curd's tang and mint's fragrance create a perfect side for biryani and chapatis, without toning down the spice.
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Spicy Tomato Peanut Chutney:
Tomato Raw Mango Sweet Chutney:
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