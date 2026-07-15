Soap: Why Blue Bars Always Turn Into White Foam? Mystery Finally Explained
Soap is something we use every single day. We have different soaps for bathing, washing clothes, and even for dishes. But have you ever noticed? No matter if your soap is pink, blue, or green, the foam is always white. Let's find out why.
Why is soap foam white?
Why doesn’t blue soap produce blue foam?
The colour of the soap doesn't matter; the foam is always white. Have you ever thought about this? Detergent soaps are often blue, but the foam isn't blue when you wash clothes. This question must be on your mind now. Let's explore why this happens.
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What causes soap foam to appear white?
Actually, the science is quite simple. An object looks black when it absorbs all the colours of light. On the other hand, an object appears white if it reflects all the colours of light, instead of absorbing them.
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What does science say?
Soap foam is white because of how it scatters light. The foam is made of many tiny bubbles. When light hits these bubbles, the soap molecules reflect all colours of light in all directions. This is why the suds look white, no matter the soap's original colour. This reflection of light is also why the bubbles have a glassy shine.
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