Instead of trying to remove all the fibre, just grate the banana stem very finely. Then, soak the grated bits in salted buttermilk for 10 minutes and squeeze out the water. This trick removes the slightly bitter taste and makes it soft. The fibre is great for health, and fine grating means you don't need to remove it. It also acts as a natural binder for the cutlet.

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