Banana Stem Cutlet: Crispy, Golden Snack Made from Everyday Vazhaithandu!
Getting kids to eat the super-healthy banana stem is a real task, right? Here's a clever trick: turn it into crispy, tasty cutlets. It's the perfect healthy alternative to junk food.
How to make banana stem cutlets?
How to remove fibre from banana stem:
Instead of trying to remove all the fibre, just grate the banana stem very finely. Then, soak the grated bits in salted buttermilk for 10 minutes and squeeze out the water. This trick removes the slightly bitter taste and makes it soft. The fibre is great for health, and fine grating means you don't need to remove it. It also acts as a natural binder for the cutlet.
Summer Salads: 5 Ultra-Cool Recipes to Refresh Your Body Fast!
Cutlet without potato:
Aromatic blend of masalas:
Ditch the usual garam masala for this special spice mix to get that restaurant-quality flavour. Add finely chopped ginger, green chillies, and some lightly roasted and crushed fennel and cumin powder. A squeeze of lemon juice and a pinch of chaat masala will completely hide the banana stem's taste, giving it a delicious flavour, almost like a North Indian chaat.
Biryani: Ever Wondered Why Raita Is Always Served Free? Here's The Real Reason!
Oats and cashew powder coating:
Pan-frying method:
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.