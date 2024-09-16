Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who should skip multani mitti: Cautions for sensitive and specific skin types

    This article explores who should avoid using Multani Mitti and why, highlighting potential side effects and offering alternative skincare options in Tamil.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    Side effects of Multani Mitti

    Multani mitti, a type of clay, is known for its medicinal properties beneficial for skincare. It effectively addresses various skin issues due to its rich mineral and silicate content. Moreover, it's readily available even in small stores.

    It's often recommended for people with oily skin as it absorbs excess oil, imparts a natural glow, and enhances complexion. Additionally, it helps reduce sun tan and improves skin tone.

    However, despite its numerous benefits, misusing Multani mitti can lead to side effects and may even harm certain individuals. Let's delve into who should avoid using Multani mitti and how to use it correctly.

    

    Who Should Avoid Multani Mitti?

    People with Sensitive Skin:

    If you have sensitive skin, avoid using Multani mitti. If you must, use it sparingly. Excessive use can cause rashes and make your skin dull.

    People with Dry Skin:

    Individuals with dry skin should never use Multani mitti as it can further dehydrate the skin, making it lifeless.

    People with Cold and Cough:

    Multani mitti is not suitable for those suffering from cold and cough as it can worsen these conditions.

    

    Furthermore...

    Avoid applying Multani mitti on open wounds or pimples. It can mix with blood and penetrate the skin, leading to severe skin problems. However, you can use it if you have no active breakouts.

    Never apply Multani mitti under the eyes as this area is highly sensitive. It can absorb moisture, causing excessive dryness, premature wrinkles, and an aged appearance.

    After using Multani mitti on your face, wash it off with plain water. Avoid using soap as it can cause irritation and burning.

    

    Multani Mitti Face Pack:

    Let's explore how to use Multani mitti for different skin types and with what ingredients.

    Multani Mitti Face Pack for Oily Skin:

    In a bowl, combine two tablespoons of Multani mitti, half a tablespoon of turmeric powder, and one tablespoon of sandalwood powder. Mix well and add a little water to form a paste. Apply this paste on your face and let it dry for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and apply moisturizer. This pack absorbs excess oil and keeps your skin clean.

    

    Multani Mitti Face Pack for Dry Skin:

    For dry skin, mix two tablespoons of Multani mitti, two tablespoons of yogurt, and half a tablespoon of rose water in a bowl. Blend well to form a paste and apply it evenly on your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing off with cold water. Avoid using this pack frequently as it can dry out your skin. Limit its use to once or twice a week.

    Important Note: Do not use Multani mitti on your face daily as it can lead to dryness.

