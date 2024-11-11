Which zodiac signs should avoid wearing Diamonds to prevent financial setbacks?

Not everyone should wear diamonds. Diamonds have the power to strengthen the position of Venus. However, this gemstone can bankrupt some zodiac signs in just 5 days.

Among the nine gems, diamond is considered the most beautiful and precious. Its beauty and brilliance have always fascinated the world.

Diamond is not only a precious gemstone, it is also considered very popular in the world of astrology.

In astrology, diamond is considered the gem of Venus and should be worn in a platinum or silver ring on Fridays.

According to astrology, not everyone should wear diamonds. Diamonds can strengthen Venus, but can bankrupt some signs quickly.

Diamonds have the power to strengthen Venus. Due to its auspicious influence, a person gains happiness, prosperity and wealth.

Let's find out for which zodiac sign diamond is auspicious and for which zodiac signs this gem is no less than a curse.

If you are Aries and your Venus is the lord of the second or seventh house, then you should not wear diamonds. Because wearing this gem can cause many problems in life.

Venus is the lord of Taurus, so people of this zodiac sign should wear diamonds. If Taurus natives wear diamonds, it proves to be very beneficial for them.

Venus is the lord of the fifth and twelfth houses of Gemini, so Venus is considered auspicious for the natives of this sign. Gemini natives can wear diamond gemstones.

Venus is the lord of the fourth and eleventh houses in Cancer, so if diamond gemstone is worn during the Mahadasha of Venus, it will prove beneficial.

Venus is the lord of the third and tenth houses in Leo. The planet Venus is not considered auspicious for the natives of this sign, so Leo natives should not wear diamonds.

In Virgo, Venus is the lord of the second and ninth houses. The planet Venus is considered auspicious for this sign, so Virgo natives have no problem wearing diamond gemstones.

In Libra, Venus is the lord of the first house i.e. ascendant, so Libra natives can wear diamond gemstone without any hesitation throughout their life.

In Scorpio, Venus is the lord of the seventh and twelfth houses. Also, Mars is the lord of Scorpio and there is extreme enmity between Mars and Venus.

In Sagittarius, Venus is the lord of the sixth and eleventh houses. Due to the presence of Venus in this house, wearing diamonds is not considered auspicious for Sagittarius natives.

In Capricorn, Venus is the lord of the fifth and tenth houses. The presence of Venus in this house is considered a very beneficial planet. Diamonds are beneficial for Capricorn natives in every way.

In Aquarius, Venus is the lord of the fourth and ninth houses. Diamond is considered very beneficial for this sign. Aquarius people can also wear diamonds during Venus Mahadasha.

Venus is the lord of the third and eighth houses of Pisces, so wearing diamonds is considered inauspicious for people of this sign. Also, Jupiter is the lord of Pisces.

