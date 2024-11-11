Which zodiac signs should avoid wearing Diamonds to prevent financial setbacks?

Not everyone should wear diamonds. Diamonds have the power to strengthen the position of Venus. However, this gemstone can bankrupt some zodiac signs in just 5 days.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

Among the nine gems, diamond is considered the most beautiful and precious. Its beauty and brilliance have always fascinated the world.

article_image2

Diamond is not only a precious gemstone, it is also considered very popular in the world of astrology.

article_image3

In astrology, diamond is considered the gem of Venus and should be worn in a platinum or silver ring on Fridays.

article_image4

According to astrology, not everyone should wear diamonds. Diamonds can strengthen Venus, but can bankrupt some signs quickly.

article_image5

Diamonds have the power to strengthen Venus. Due to its auspicious influence, a person gains happiness, prosperity and wealth.

article_image6

Let's find out for which zodiac sign diamond is auspicious and for which zodiac signs this gem is no less than a curse.

article_image7

If you are Aries and your Venus is the lord of the second or seventh house, then you should not wear diamonds. Because wearing this gem can cause many problems in life.

article_image8

Venus is the lord of Taurus, so people of this zodiac sign should wear diamonds. If Taurus natives wear diamonds, it proves to be very beneficial for them.

article_image9

Venus is the lord of the fifth and twelfth houses of Gemini, so Venus is considered auspicious for the natives of this sign. Gemini natives can wear diamond gemstones.

article_image10

Venus is the lord of the fourth and eleventh houses in Cancer, so if diamond gemstone is worn during the Mahadasha of Venus, it will prove beneficial.

article_image11

Venus is the lord of the third and tenth houses in Leo. The planet Venus is not considered auspicious for the natives of this sign, so Leo natives should not wear diamonds.

article_image12

In Virgo, Venus is the lord of the second and ninth houses. The planet Venus is considered auspicious for this sign, so Virgo natives have no problem wearing diamond gemstones.

article_image13

In Libra, Venus is the lord of the first house i.e. ascendant, so Libra natives can wear diamond gemstone without any hesitation throughout their life.

article_image14

In Scorpio, Venus is the lord of the seventh and twelfth houses. Also, Mars is the lord of Scorpio and there is extreme enmity between Mars and Venus.

article_image15

In Sagittarius, Venus is the lord of the sixth and eleventh houses. Due to the presence of Venus in this house, wearing diamonds is not considered auspicious for Sagittarius natives.

article_image16

In Capricorn, Venus is the lord of the fifth and tenth houses. The presence of Venus in this house is considered a very beneficial planet. Diamonds are beneficial for Capricorn natives in every way.

article_image17

In Aquarius, Venus is the lord of the fourth and ninth houses. Diamond is considered very beneficial for this sign. Aquarius people can also wear diamonds during Venus Mahadasha.

article_image18

Venus is the lord of the third and eighth houses of Pisces, so wearing diamonds is considered inauspicious for people of this sign. Also, Jupiter is the lord of Pisces.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Numerology Predictions for November 11, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 11, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 11, 2024 - Good day for Virgo, Leo; be cautious Libra gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 11, 2024 - Good day for Virgo, Leo; be cautious Libra

Gopashtami 2024: Know history, significance, puja rituals anr

Gopashtami 2024: Know history, significance, puja rituals

World Radiography Day 2024: History, significance, and theme NTI

World Radiography Day 2024: History, significance, and theme

Check your daily horoscope: November 7, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, Gemini; difficult time for Libra gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 7, 2024 - Beneficial day for Taurus, Gemini; difficult time for Libra

Recent Stories

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE RBA

Home loan repayment rules: Know charges, benefits, savings, and MORE

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Gambhir reveals Bumrah to lead, KL Rahul likely to open if Rohit Sharma is unavailable

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee rekindle friendship amid teasing over Avinash Mishra

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more RBA

Ather Rizta Z Electric Scooter: Review, price, color, specifications and more

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH) shk

'Families can be deported together': Tom Homan's old video emerges as Trump picks him as 'border czar' (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon