The Church of the Epiphany is another important landmark of Mawlynnong. Over hundred years old, this church is nestled within the greenery of Mawlynnong, thus complementing the tour which is otherwise very much nature-oriented.

Meghalaya has many more things in store for the tourists other than the famous reputation for cleanliness. The living-root bridges, local traditions and greenery of Mawlynnong make up a compelling case for its uniqueness.

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