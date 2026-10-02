India is home to many rivers, but the Umngot river holds the title of the cleanest one. This stunning river flows through a small town called Dawki in Meghalaya state. Locals also call it the Dawki river, and it sits right on the India-Bangladesh border. You will find this beautiful spot about 95 kilometres away from Shillong city. The water here stays so pure that you can easily spot pebbles and swimming fish right from the top. The river simply shines like a mirror when sunlight hits the surface. Many tourists visit this place just to see this magic.

Also read: Tibet in Karnataka? 5 Peaceful Settlements to Explore on Weekend Trip From Bengaluru