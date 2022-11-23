When is Thanksgiving 2022? Know history, tradition, significance of this American holiday

Thanksgiving 2022: Here is all you need to know about the American holiday called Thanksgiving, including its date, origin, meaning, and celebration.



Thanksgiving, an American holiday that is also observed in Germany, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and other nations, formally ushers in the holiday season. When is Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is observed as a national holiday in the US on the fourth Thursday of November, whereas it occurs on the second Monday of October in Canada. On November 24, Americans will gather with their families to offer gratitude and celebrate Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving's History:

The name of this American festival is tied to several myths and customs. Thanksgiving has a long history in America, as do its religious and cultural customs. The Wampanoag Native Americans and the English colonists of Plymouth, Massachusetts, later known as the Pilgrims, enjoyed a harvest feast in 1621 that is said to be the inspiration for American Thanksgiving. The event was commemorated as a feast that brought the two peoples together to celebrate their survival.

This was recognised as the first Thanksgiving, and for the next 200 years, this holiday was observed on various dates by several colonies and states. President Abraham Lincoln did not proclamation a national Thanksgiving Day that was to be commemorated each November until 1863, during the American civil war. Every succeeding President declared the day every year. On the other hand, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation in 1942 recognising the fourth Thursday in November—which is not usually the final Thursday—as Thanksgiving Day in response to a joint resolution of Congress passed in 1941.

Thanksgiving's Significance:

Thanksgiving is a time to express gratitude and honour the blessings and sacrifices of the previous year. Later, as urbanisation increased, Thanksgiving evolved into a holiday where people would gather with friends and family to enjoy a delicious meal. To get into the holiday mood right away, they also decorate their houses. The celebration strayed from its religious beginnings so that immigrants from many backgrounds might partake in a single custom.

Celebrations:

Thanksgiving dinner is traditionally served with turkey, potatoes, cranberries, bread stuffing, and pumpkin pie. As families gather together to celebrate this day with a full feast, it is one of the busiest holidays. The American holiday of Thanksgiving revolves around the turkey. The traditional feast includes the fowl. Additionally, every Thanksgiving, every President of the United States of America performs a ceremony. On the morning of the holiday, they forgive the Thanksgiving turkey.

In addition, there are numerous festivities like the yearly Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The largest Thanksgiving parade in the world has enormous cartoon balloons that float in the air while being accompanied by marching bands and dancers.

