Hantavirus is a group of viruses mainly spread by rodents through their urine, droppings, or saliva. Humans usually get infected by inhaling tiny particles from dried rodent waste, especially when cleaning contaminated areas. It can also spread by touching infected surfaces and then touching the face, though bites are rare causes.

In most cases, hantavirus does not spread between humans. However, the Andes strain found in South America is known to transmit from person to person in rare situations. According to World Health Organization, such transmission is being cautiously considered in the current cruise ship outbreak, where close contact among passengers may have played a role.

Experts are still unsure how the virus appeared on the ship. Possible explanations include infected rodents onboard or passengers being exposed earlier at a port, such as Argentina, before symptoms developed.