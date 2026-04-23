Discover a new virus-killing plastic film that uses nanopillars to physically destroy 94% of viruses on contact. Learn how this tech could stop infections.

Scientists have created a new kind of plastic that can kill viruses the moment they land on it. This ultra-thin film could help stop the spread of infections from surfaces that are often touched, like phones, computer keyboards, and medical tools. Unlike older antiviral materials made from hard metals or silicon, this new type is flexible, inexpensive, and easy to make in large quantities, making it more useful for everyday use.

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Tiny Structures

The material is made from acrylic and has tiny structures called nanopillars on its surface. These structures are so small that they can directly interact with virus particles.

When a virus touches the surface, the nanopillars grab and stretch its outer layer until it breaks apart. This method uses physical force instead of chemicals, which makes it a cleaner and possibly safer way to disable viruses.

The findings were published in the journal Advanced Science, and they showed that stretching the virus is more effective than previous methods that tried to puncture it.

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Lab Results

In lab tests, the team studied the human parainfluenza virus 3 (hPIV-3), which causes respiratory illnesses like bronchiolitis and pneumonia. After just one hour of contact with the film, about 94% of the virus particles were either destroyed or damaged so much that they couldn't infect cells.

The lead researcher, Samson Mah, a PhD student at RMIT University in Australia, explained that they chose affordable materials to make sure the technology could be made on a large scale.

Spacing Effect

The researchers found that the distance between the nanopillars is more important than their height. When the pillars are closer together, multiple structures can press on a single virus at the same time, increasing the force applied and making it more likely to break apart.

Experiments showed that a spacing of about 60 nanometres gave the strongest antiviral effect. Increasing the gap made the effect much weaker, and at 200 nanometres, the impact was almost negligible.

Earlier studies had shown that rigid nanospikes could physically damage viruses. This new research builds on that idea, showing that both sharp and blunt nanostructures can work well if arranged properly. The main point is that closely packed nanostructures are essential for maximizing virus destruction.

Future Research

So far, the research has focused on enveloped viruses, which have a fragile outer membrane that's easier to break. The team now wants to test tougher, non-enveloped viruses to see how widely the material can be used. The authors mentioned the potential for real-world applications and noted that the team is eager to work with industry partners to include this technology in everyday products.

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