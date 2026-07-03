The Greek scholar Archimedes figured this out about 2300 years ago. His principle is simple: when an object enters water, it pushes aside an amount of water. If the weight of this displaced water is equal to or more than the object's weight, the object will float. A ship works on this very rule. When a ship enters the sea, its huge size displaces lakhs of tonnes of seawater. The weight of this displaced water is much more than the ship's total weight. This is why the ship floats so easily.

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