Watermelon Gardening: How To Grow This Fruit In Pots At Home; Check Here
We all love buying sweet, juicy watermelons from the market in summers. But what if you could grow them right at home? If you want to grow watermelons on your terrace, balcony, or in a small kitchen garden
How to plant watermelon at home
The best time for Watermelon gardening is between February and April. The plant grows fastest when the temperature is between 22 and 35 degrees Celsius. You can start with seeds or a small sapling.
How to plant a watermelon plant from seed
To plant a watermelon vine, get good quality hybrid or desi seeds. Soak them in water for 6 to 8 hours before planting. This helps them sprout faster. You can also start your vine from a small plant.
What kind of soil and pot to use for a watermelon plant
If you're growing watermelon in a pot, choose one that's at least 15 to 18 inches wide. The soil should be light and well-draining. You can prepare a crumbly soil mix using garden soil, 30% cow dung manure, and 20% sand.
How to plant watermelon seeds
Once you've prepared the soil in the pot, make a hole about one to one-and-a-half inches deep. Drop two or three seeds in it. Cover them lightly with soil and give some water. The seeds will start sprouting in 5 to 7 days.
How to care for a watermelon vine
A watermelon vine spreads out, so it needs a lot of space. Water it a little every day, but make sure water doesn't collect. Add organic manure or vermicompost every 15 days. As the vine grows, use a net or rope to give it support.
How many days will it take for the fruit to come
The watermelon vine starts flowering and then fruiting in about 60 to 75 days. You'll know the fruit is ripe when its colour turns deep green and you see a yellow spot on the bottom. That's the time to harvest your own organic, sweet, and juicy watermelon!
