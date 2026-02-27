Worried about getting older? A new study reveals that anxiety about ageing, especially health fears, may accelerate biological ageing in women. Learn how your mind impacts your body.

A recent study shows that being overly concerned about growing older might not only impact your emotional state, but it could also influence how rapidly your body ages. Researchers from the NYU School of Global Public Health discovered that anxiety regarding ageing, especially worries about poor health, may be associated with quicker biological ageing in women.

The research, led by researcher Mariana Rodrigues and published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, explored how thoughts and feelings about ageing might affect the body at a cellular level.

Worrying About Ageing

Rodrigues explained that anxiety about ageing is not just a mental issue, it may result in noticeable physical effects. Scientists have long understood that stress, anxiety, and depression can impact physical health through epigenetic changes, which modify gene function without altering the DNA itself. However, this is one of the first studies to specifically look into whether worrying about ageing itself is related to the ageing process.

Social Pressures on Women

The researchers point out that women often experience stronger social pressures tied to youth and appearance. Worries about fertility and shifting life roles during midlife can also increase stress. Many women at this stage are managing numerous responsibilities, such as taking care of children while also supporting ageing parents, which may increase fears about their own future health.

The team analyzed data from 726 women participating in the Midlife in the United States (MIDUS) study. Participants shared how much they were worried about issues like health decline, loss of attractiveness, and fertility. Blood samples were then examined using two “epigenetic clocks,” scientific tools that estimate biological ageing. One measured how quickly ageing was occurring, while the other assessed the amount of biological damage accumulated over time.

Anxieties About Ageing

Women who reported higher levels of anxiety about ageing, especially concerns about health issues, showed signs of faster biological ageing. Interestingly, fears about appearance or fertility were not linked in the same way. Researchers believe that health-related worries may last longer, while other concerns often diminish with age.

Senior author Adolfo Cuevas said the findings highlight how psychological experiences can affect physical health. However, the researchers caution that the study shows only an association, not proof that anxiety directly causes faster ageing. Lifestyle factors connected to anxiety such as smoking or alcohol use, may partly explain the results.

The team says more research is needed. However, it’s clear that how people think and feel about ageing could play an important role in long-term health. As Rodrigues noted, ageing is a natural part of life, and society needs more open discussions about how to support people dealing with these fears.