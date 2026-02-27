Silver Shopping: Got Scammed Buying Silver Online? 5 Tricks to Identify Fake Products
Imagine this: you order your favourite silver chain online, and what arrives is a total fake! Getting duped with fake jewellery can be a huge financial blow. To avoid this, here are 5 simple tricks you must use when shopping for silver online.
15
Image Credit : AI Generated
Check for 925 Sterling Silver Stamp
First, check if the jewellery is made of real silver. Trustworthy sites will show photos and details with a 925 stamp, which means it's Sterling Silver. If there's no info on the stamp or the description is unclear, just assume it might be a fake.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
Read Customer Reviews and Ratings
Always read product reviews and ratings carefully when shopping online. Real buyers share experiences that tell you if the jewellery is genuine. If most reviews complain that the silver tarnishes quickly or has poor quality, it's best to avoid it.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Check Return and Warranty Policy
Genuine online sellers of silver jewellery always offer a return and warranty policy. If a shopping site doesn't provide a return or replacement option, consider it a major red flag. Always shop from sites that are trusted and verified.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Judge the Price Carefully
The price of silver jewellery also helps you spot a fake. If an offer or discount seems too good to be true, be careful. Real silver is never dirt cheap. That's why it's super important to compare the rates and offers.
55
Image Credit : Instagram/ChatGPT
Trust Certified Brands and Shops
For online shopping, always choose certified and well-known brands or shops. This ensures the jewellery is real and of good quality. Plus, these brands often provide a certificate of authenticity for the silver, which protects your investment and your money.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos