How to Store Lemon Juice and Avoid High Summer Prices
Lemon prices soar in summer, but smart storage can save money. Learn easy ways to store lemon juice by freezing or refrigerating so you can enjoy fresh nimbu paani without worrying about rising costs.
14
Image Credit : Asianet News
Why do lemons get expensive in summer?
Lemon prices are low when supply is high during the peak season. But once the season ends, production drops and prices shoot up. Summer demand for nimbu paani makes it worse. Storing juice beforehand is a total game-changer.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Getty
How to store lemon juice in airtight containers
For short-term storage, use airtight containers. Glass jars are best because the juice's acid won't alter the taste. Just wash and dry the jar, pour the juice, and pop it in the fridge. It will stay fresh for 3 to 4 weeks.
34
Image Credit : Getty
How to store by freezing as ice cubes
To store juice for a long time, freeze it into ice cubes. Pour fresh juice into an ice tray and freeze it. Then, move the cubes to a zip-lock bag or an airtight box. This way, your lemon juice will last for 3 to 4 months. Just take a cube or two when you need it. Super convenient for summer!
44
Image Credit : Getty
How to store whole lemons?
If you want to store whole lemons, put them in a zip-lock bag in the fridge. They'll stay fresh for up to a month. At room temperature, keep them in a cool, dark place, and they'll last for about a week. Storing juice is still the best way to avoid summer price shocks.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos