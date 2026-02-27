3 4 Image Credit : Getty

How to store by freezing as ice cubes

To store juice for a long time, freeze it into ice cubes. Pour fresh juice into an ice tray and freeze it. Then, move the cubes to a zip-lock bag or an airtight box. This way, your lemon juice will last for 3 to 4 months. Just take a cube or two when you need it. Super convenient for summer!