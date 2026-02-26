Rose Care Tips: One Simple Trick to Make Your Rose Plant Bloom More
If you want your potted rose plant to be bursting with buds and flowers, we've got a super trick for you. Just follow this one method, and your plant will be full of buds in a month's time, guaranteed!
Many people complain that their rose plants don't flower enough, even after giving plenty of water and fertiliser. But the real secret is in the soil. The right soil mix helps the plant bloom beautifully with very little effort.
Experts say roses need well-draining soil. Heavy, sticky soil chokes the roots. So, prepare your pot with a mix of 40% garden soil, 30% sand, and 30% organic compost. The sand makes the soil loose and stops water from logging.
Roses love slightly acidic soil with a pH level between 6 and 7. In such soil, they grow faster and produce more buds. If your soil is too alkaline, just add some cocopeat or leaf compost to balance it out.
Choosing the right pot is also very important. Pick a pot that is at least 12 to 15 inches deep so the roots have space to spread. Make sure it has drainage holes at the bottom to let extra water escape.
Sunlight is a game-changer for getting more flowers. Your rose plant needs at least 5 to 6 hours of direct sunlight every day. This helps the plant use nutrients properly, so you won't have to fertilise it that often.
You must regularly trim off any dry branches and dead flowers. This simple step encourages new growth and more blooms. With the right soil and regular pruning, your plant will grow thick and full of beautiful flowers.
