3 4 Image Credit : Getty

Experts say not to waste time

Experts are saying it's smart to take advantage of the current market before prices climb again. They advise investors and those buying for weddings to use this opportunity. In the international market, spot gold has dropped by $33 to trade at $5274 per ounce. The price of spot silver has also fallen by over 3% to $88 per ounce. While this drop is a relief, experts warn that the situation could change again.