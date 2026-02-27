Gold Prices Fall Ahead of Wedding Season: Here's How Much You Can Save on 22K and 24K
The wedding season is on, but gold and silver prices are all over the place, leaving buyers totally confused. Everyone's hoping for a big price drop, but that doesn't seem to be happening.
Image Credit : Getty
Buyers confused during the wedding season
With the wedding season in full swing, buyers are in a dilemma due to the swinging gold prices. Some are waiting for a major price crash, while others are wondering if they should buy now before rates shoot up again. The latest update brings some relief. Knowing the new 22 and 24-carat prices makes it easier to decide. Meanwhile, silver prices are holding steady.
Image Credit : Getty
Gold gives relief as prices fall
Gold prices were rising for the past few days, making many people anxious. But today's small dip has brought some relief. This is a good chance for some buyers, even with the wedding season going on. Global economic uncertainty, US tariffs, and tensions between countries had pushed up gold prices earlier. Today, a weaker US dollar caused a slight fall in the bullion market, making some buyers feel this is the right time to invest.
Image Credit : Getty
Experts say not to waste time
Experts are saying it's smart to take advantage of the current market before prices climb again. They advise investors and those buying for weddings to use this opportunity. In the international market, spot gold has dropped by $33 to trade at $5274 per ounce. The price of spot silver has also fallen by over 3% to $88 per ounce. While this drop is a relief, experts warn that the situation could change again.
Image Credit : our own
10 grams of 24-carat gold at Rs. 1,61,020 in the market
In Hyderabad's bullion market, the price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs. 870 to Rs. 1,61,020. The rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold also fell by Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,47,600. Silver remains stable, with one kilo priced at Rs. 2,95,000. Experts suggest that today's lower price is a good opportunity for some, but caution is still needed due to daily price changes.
