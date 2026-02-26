Soft Chapatis Every Time: 5 Simple Tricks to Make Perfectly Fluffy Rotis at Home
Everyone loves a good, soft chapati, right? But getting them perfectly soft can be a real challenge. If your chapatis turn out hard, don't worry. Here are some easy-peasy tips to fix that and make them fluffy every time.
5 Simple Tricks for Super Soft Chapatis
Most of us love soft, fluffy chapatis. But many people don't know the secret to making them perfectly soft at home. Let's find out how.
The Avocado Trick
Before you add water, mash one peeled and deseeded avocado into the wheat flour. Then, add salt, a bit of ghee, and water to knead. Roll out the dough into small balls and cook your chapatis as usual.
Add a Spoonful of Ghee
Adding a little ghee while you knead the dough is a classic trick. This simple step makes the dough much softer and gives you fluffy chapatis.
Use Curd for Softer Dough
You can also mix some curd (dahi) into the wheat flour when you're kneading. Just let the dough rest for one to two hours before you start making the chapatis.
Knead with Hot Water
Here's a simple switch: use hot water instead of cold water to knead the dough. This small change makes a big difference to the final texture.
Try Coconut Oil
If you don't have ghee or curd handy, just add a little coconut oil while kneading the dough. This also helps in making the chapatis extra soft.
The Right Cooking Technique
An iron or cast-iron tawa is your best bet for cooking chapatis. Make sure the tawa is properly hot before you place the chapati on it. If the heat is too low, your chapatis will turn out dry and hard. Flip the first side only when small bubbles appear. Once the second side is nearly cooked, flip it again and gently press with a cloth or spatula. This will make the chapati puff up perfectly.
