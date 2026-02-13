Kitchen Tips: The Secret to Soft Chapatis Revealed — Avoid This One Error
How to keep chapati fresh: If chapatis made in the morning or just a while ago get hard by noon, it's not the dough's fault. Instead, it's this mistake you're making while cooking.
They get hard by lunchtime
Most people make fresh chapatis in the morning. But by lunchtime, these chapatis become hard and dry. If you're facing this issue, follow these kitchen tips to keep your chapatis soft for longer.
Cooking them right is key
Just as kneading the dough is important, cooking the chapatis correctly is also crucial. Overcooking can remove all the moisture, making them hard quickly. Cook them on medium heat until they are puffy and soft.
Don't leave them in the open air
Many people take chapatis off the pan and leave them in the open. This allows steam to escape, making them hard. To keep chapatis soft, immediately wrap them in a clean cotton cloth or kitchen towel.
Store them in an airtight container too
Storing chapatis in a hot box or airtight container is the best way to keep them warm and soft for hours. If you don't have a hot box, use an airtight container, ensuring the lid is sealed tightly.
Don't forget to apply ghee or butter
To keep chapatis soft longer, lightly apply ghee or butter. This prevents them from drying out and keeps them soft. Don't forget this step when packing lunchboxes for kids or for work.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.