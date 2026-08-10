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Vegetables with high water content

You can cook high-water vegetables like bottle gourd, ridge gourd, and ivy gourd with less oil and salt to have with jowar roti. Experts say that increasing the vegetable portion in your meal prioritises plant-based food on your plate. Although jowar roti is healthy, you shouldn't eat too much of it. It has carbs and calories. The meal's total nutrition depends on the roti size, the curry, dal, and oil used. If you have specific health problems, it's always best to talk to a doctor.