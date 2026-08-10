5 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Hyderabad's landscape changed with the modern IT revolution

Along with its historical background, Hyderabad is now the go-to address for modern technology. The one-time 'City of Gardens' has transformed into a global tech hub with international-level IT corridors like Hitec City, Gachibowli, and Nanakramguda. The world's biggest companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have set up their largest offices here. Plus, luxury residential areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills clearly show the city's modern look and economic progress. On one side is the Muslim-majority Old City, and on the other, the Hindu-majority new city. Yet, for centuries, Hyderabad has been a home for ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’—a symbol of cultural harmony. The city provides jobs and shelter to everyone, regardless of whether they are poor, middle-class, or rich. It has a big heart that welcomes people from any corner of the world like its own. Hyderabad proudly marches forward as a world-class metropolitan city, perfectly blending its historical legacy with modern technology.