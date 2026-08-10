Hyderabad: How Did The City of Nawabs Get It's Name? Know Real History
Most people think Hyderabad's name comes from the love story of Quli Qutb Shah and Bhagmati. But there's another fascinating story behind the name of the City of Nawabs. Let's find out what it is
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An interesting story behind the name Hyderabad
Hyderabad, the city of Nizams, shines as the capital of Telangana and formerly of united Andhra Pradesh. This city, on the Deccan Plateau, has a rich history of over four centuries. It blends unique culture, traditions, and historical diversity, earning a special place on the world map. But how did it get the name 'Hyderabad'? Historians and popular stories offer different, interesting views. From Qutb Shahi love stories to religious beliefs, the tales behind the name are captivating. Let's explore the fascinating stories behind how the City of Nawabs got its name.
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The love story of Bhagmati and Qutb Shah
The most popular story credits Hyderabad's name to the romance of Golconda's fifth Sultan, Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, and Bhagmati. The Sultan deeply loved Bhagmati, a Hindu girl from Chinchalam village (today's Chanchalguda) on the Musi river's banks. Marrying someone from another religion wasn't easy due to royal rules and social norms. So, people say Bhagmati converted to Islam and married the Sultan. After her conversion, she was named 'Hyder Mahal'. The Sultan, out of his immense love, first named the area 'Bhagnagar' (City of Gardens). Later, historians say he renamed it 'Hyderabad' (City of Hyder) based on her new name, 'Hyder Mahal'.
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Who is this Haider in Hyderabad?
Another historical account suggests a spiritual angle to the name. Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah was a very devout ruler. He greatly admired Hazrat Ali, the fourth Caliph of Islam and Prophet Muhammad's son-in-law. One of Hazrat Ali's other names was 'Haider', which means 'brave one' or 'lion'. When the Sultan started building the new city on the banks of the Musi, some historical texts say he named it 'Hyderabad' out of respect for Hazrat Ali. The name 'Hyderabad' appearing on old coins and official records also supports this theory.
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Tourism that reflects Hyderabad's history
No matter how it got its name, Hyderabad has grown beyond imagination over time. On one hand, you have landmarks that are living proof of its four-century-old history. Places like Charminar, Golconda Fort, the magnificent Falaknuma Palace, and the city's heart, Hussain Sagar, leave visitors spellbound. These structures stand today as proud symbols of Deccan culture and the architectural brilliance of that era.
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Hyderabad's landscape changed with the modern IT revolution
Along with its historical background, Hyderabad is now the go-to address for modern technology. The one-time 'City of Gardens' has transformed into a global tech hub with international-level IT corridors like Hitec City, Gachibowli, and Nanakramguda. The world's biggest companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have set up their largest offices here. Plus, luxury residential areas like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills clearly show the city's modern look and economic progress. On one side is the Muslim-majority Old City, and on the other, the Hindu-majority new city. Yet, for centuries, Hyderabad has been a home for ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’—a symbol of cultural harmony. The city provides jobs and shelter to everyone, regardless of whether they are poor, middle-class, or rich. It has a big heart that welcomes people from any corner of the world like its own. Hyderabad proudly marches forward as a world-class metropolitan city, perfectly blending its historical legacy with modern technology.
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