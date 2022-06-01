Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want flawless skin this summer? Here are 5 beauty benefits of using ice cubes

    Ice is a substance that is widely available in practically every home and may be used to treat a variety of skin conditions. Because direct touch may harm the skin barriers, massage your face with ice cubes wrapped in a cotton rag or handkerchief. Here is how ice cubes can be beneficial for your skin benefits.

    It is difficult to find the proper item for healthy skin in an age when the market is saturated with a profusion of medicinal and cosmetic skincare products. As a result, do-it-yourself cures became popular.

    Reduces inflammation

    If your skin is rough, itchy, and irritated as a result of too much sun exposure, allergies, rashes, or even persistent cystic acne, putting an ice cube on the afflicted region will help. It works quickly to constrict the blood vessels and relieve inflammation and pain.

    Acne treatment and prevention

    Ice has anti-inflammatory effects that aid in the reduction and healing of acne. It soothes and calms sensitive skin while also reducing the size of your pores. It also lowers excess sebum production, which is the major cause of acne.

    For glowing skin

    We all desire healthy, bright skin. We utilised a lot of pricey items for that, but we didn't achieve the greatest outcomes. Applying ice to your face stimulates blood circulation and brightens your skin. It also increases the quantity of oxygen in the skin and provides necessary minerals and vitamins. Additionally, putting an ice cube on your face increases the absorption of your skincare products owing to capillary constriction.

    Reduce eye puffiness

    Puffy eyes can be caused by a variety of factors, the most prevalent of which are a lack of sleep and eye strain. Ice has the ability to diminish swellings, causing these bulging bags to go swiftly. Applying ice to the afflicted regions can help your gorgeous eyes recover. You may speed up the process by adding a little black coffee to the ice cube.

    Removes dark circles

    Applying ice cubes beneath the eyes may be the most effective treatment for dark circles. You may make rose water by heating it and adding cucumber juice to it. Freeze this mixture, then place an ice cube over your eyes. However, you will not get immediate effects from this cure. To observe benefits, you must repeat this treatment for a few days.

