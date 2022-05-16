Potato to cucumber: 7 simple home remedies to get rid of dark neck

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It is typical to detect darkening around the neck; however, we often forget that this area of skin, like the face, receives a significant amount of exposure. However, there are simple and natural solutions to treat this skin issue using natural medicines.

    Because the neck has less collagen and oil glands than the face, it is more prone to darkening and wrinkles.

    Turmeric yoghurt pack

    Yogurt contains lactic acid, which is a natural skin lightening agent. When combined with turmeric powder and a drop of honey, it creates an easy cure that can be applied to the neck. You can keep it on for 10-12 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. It will lighten and brighten the skin, as well as give it a lovely shine. For optimal results, use this paste once a week.

    Aloe Vera

    Aloin, found in aloe vera, is a natural depigmenting agent. Scoop up the gel from a fresh aloe vera leaf and apply it straight to the neck. Let it stay for a few minutes before washing it off with cold water. This can also be left overnight before being washed the next morning. Aloe vera gel has been shown to be high in antioxidants, which can accelerate skin healing and cell creation while also working as a skin lightener and brightener.

    Potato

    Aside from the various health advantages it provides the body, potato also has properties that can help lighten the skin. It can level out the skin tone and aid to lighten the darkness around the neck. To make this, grate a potato and squeeze its juice into a dish; you may also add some lemon juice to it. Apply the mixture to the afflicted region, wait 10-15 minutes, and then rinse with cold water. This may be done on a daily basis to achieve the best outcomes.

    Lemon juice

    Lemon juice, which is high in citric acid and Vitamin C, works wonderfully for curing the darkening around the neck. Squeeze some lemon juice onto your neck and let it to dry for 20 minutes before washing with cool water. If you have sensitive skin, you may combine the juice with some rosewater. It's best to do this before bed every night for a month.

    Cucumber

    To get the juice from a cucumber, grate it and squeeze it. Apply an equal amount of lemon juice and cucumber juice to the neck using a cotton ball, let for 10 minutes, and rinse with water. Cucumbers are not only calming, but they also help the skin glow and keep fresh. You may use this every day.

    Milk

    Milk, buttermilk, and even sour milk can all help lighten skin because they contain lactic acid. A cotton ball may be soaked in plain milk and applied all over the affected areas and washed off after 20 to 30 minutes. This may be repeated every day, once or twice a day. Milk can also effectively hydrate the skin.

    Apple cider vinegar

    Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar can brighten pigmentation. Apple cider vinegar should be diluted in equal parts with water and applied to the skin. After 2-3 minutes, it should be wiped off. This can be done once or twice a day, every day.

